Why Anniversaries Matter More Than We Think

From wedding anniversaries and work milestones to birthdays, sobriety celebrations, and overcoming health challenges, anniversaries give us a meaningful opportunity to pause and reflect. Camille Monk says these special dates help us recognize growth, resilience, and the people who have supported us along the way.

In the rush of everyday life, it can be easy to move from one goal to the next without acknowledging how far we've come. Celebrating an anniversary offers a chance to express gratitude, honor accomplishments, and strengthen connections with others. Whether it's gathering loved ones for a special meal, writing a reflection about the past year, or reaching out to congratulate someone on their milestone, these moments remind us that every chapter of life is worth recognizing.

After all, celebrating where we've been can help inspire where we're going.