“Get outside and play” is not just for kids! Regardless of age or gender, most people find nature pleasing - in fact research shows that more than two-thirds of people choose a natural setting to retreat to when stressed vs. staying indoors. Today Nicole Isler, Chief Empowerment Officer is here to share why nature rocks and how spending time with nature can help you relax, age slower, work through your obstacles and achieve more with less stress!

For Nicole's FREE Spring Scavenger Hike Workbook, visit NicoleIsler.com/NatureRocks.