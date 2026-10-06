Why 17.5 Miles? The Powerful Mission Behind This Veteran Awareness March

Boots on the Ground WI, Inc.'s mission is to serve and support veterans throughout Wisconsin. The organization is hosting their 5th Annual Ruck March on November 7, 2026, where participants will gather in Plymouth to take part in the 17.5-mile journey. The ruck shines a spotlight on veteran suicide awareness and the ongoing challenges faced by those who served.

Dawn Klister, Founder and Vice President, joins us to discuss who participates in the march, the significance behind the 17.5-mile distance, and how funds raised support veterans in need.

Learn more at Boots on the Ground WI and find event updates on their website.