The Wisconsin Humane Society provides care for roughly 5,000 injured, sick, and orphaned wild animals of over 150 different species annually. Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joins the show today to talk about how they are looking for volunteers to assist with their animal care and nursery support programs. In addition to helping animals from Milwaukee County at their urban wildlife hospital, the Wisconsin Humane Society also gives humane advice to people who have concerns about injured, sick, orphaned or wild animals in human living environments throughout our state and even outside of Wisconsin!

The WHS Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is looking for motivated undergraduate/graduate students and recent graduates majoring in biology, wildlife management or ecology, natural sciences, pre-veterinary, or related fields; and wildlife rehabilitators seeking more experience will also be considered. For more information, visit www.wihumane.org.