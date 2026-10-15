Who’s Taking Care of Mom? Reclaiming Identity Beyond the Mom Guilt

Motherhood can be joyful, but it can also feel isolating. On this special moms panel, expectant mother and television producer Katlin Connin joins Stephanie Ciatti, founder of Babbling Babes, to discuss the realities of balancing family, careers, friendships, and personal identity.

The conversation explores the pressure many women feel to "do it all," how to set healthy boundaries, and why finding a supportive community matters. Ciatti will also share the story behind Babbling Babes, which has grown into Milwaukee's largest mom community, connecting women through events, staycations, volunteer opportunities, and a mom-friend matchmaking app.

The message is simple: motherhood shouldn't mean losing yourself. With the right support system, moms can thrive both for their families and themselves.

Learn more at https://www.babblingbabesmke.com.