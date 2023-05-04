Who's Planting Their 50th Anniversary This Weekend?

Heidi Hornung is joining us today to give the latest details on what's happening at Shady Lane this weekend. This Saturday, May 6th, Shady Lane is hosting a planting extravaganza in celebration of being apart of the greater Milwaukee & Menononee Falls community for 50 years! Come on out and be apart of a family fun day filled with flowers, plants, activities for children, food, and german music. They will also have their spring train jamboree which is all about kids and includes trains and activities for children of all ages. Besides trains, there will be plants for sell and this is a wonderful day to kick off the planting season, especially since gardeners, both new and seasoned, are anxious to get going!

Tune in to hear Heidi talk about the children's activities, special trains and what are people looking at for this year to put in their garden. For more information, visit Shady Lane Greenhouse or call 262-251-1660 if you haven't botany plants this year!