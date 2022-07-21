Author Jane Gleeson's book Who Stole My Ovaries is made for women and couples who are struggling to have a baby. Infertility is a common and growing problem with 1 in 5 couples affected. People on a journey have already read a lot and visited a number of specialists. Sometimes they just need help to get the pearls and review things like nutrition if they have been on the journey a long time. Jane's book will help those who are searching for a solution be able to revitalize their spirit, sense of calm, improve nutrition and move the body.