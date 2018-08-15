Who Gets the Ring When an Engagement is Broken?

Partly Cloudy
HI: 81°
LO: 70°
Getting engaged is supposed to be sunshine, rose pedals and holding hands. But what happens when that changes? Who gets the ring and what can they do with it? Here to share some information on that is Richard Kessler from Kesslers Diamonds. For more information and to find a Kesslers Diamonds near you, visit KesslersDiamonds.com.
Getting engaged is supposed to be sunshine, rose pedals and holding hands. But what happens when that changes? Who gets the ring and what can they do with it? Here to share some information on that is Richard Kessler from Kesslers Diamonds.
For more information and to find a Kesslers Diamonds near you, visit KesslersDiamonds.com.