Who can benefit from Vision Therapy

The Vision Therapy Center
The Vision Therapy Center specializes in developmental optometry and provides comprehensive vision exams tailored to your needs. They offer vision therapy, a non-invasive treatment for improving your visual system's efficiency.

Here’s how you can get started:

  1. Take the Vision Quiz: Visit their websiteor scan the QR code, then scroll down to the vision quiz.
  2. Review Your Results: Contact their office to discuss your results and schedule your appointment.

Special Offer: The first 15 new patients receive $100 off the initial exam – don’t miss out!

