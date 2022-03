After falling ill with Lyme Disease, Erika Schlick made changes to her diet which helped her start to heal. Erika joins us to demonstrate how to make an appetizer from her cookbook, Wandering Palate – 28 Day meal plan of travel inspired paleo recipes. Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon are a match made in heaven and pair perfectly on a hydrating slice of cucumber as its base.

Wandering Palate is currently shipping and available on Erika's website and Amazon.