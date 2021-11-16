Watch
Whip Up A Delicious Holiday Charcuterie Board

Jones Dairy Farm
Charcuterie boards have gone mainstream, with online searches for the term “charcuterie” up more than 300 percent over the past year. Traditional charcuterie boards include cured meats and cheeses as well as crunchy, sweet and savory items like nuts and olives, regular and dried fruits, crackers, breads, jams, jellies and more. With the holiday season amongs us, Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm joins us from the Jones Market in Fort Atkinson to share simple and fun ways to build a beautiful, delicious holiday charcuterie board for friends and family.

Visit jonesdairyfarm.com for the product locator, recipes, and more.

To find exclusive items and products from around Wisconsin, visit shopjonesmarket.com

