Meg Kissinger joins us today to talk about her recently released memoir that outlines mental health and how it affected her own family. Meg is the author of “While You Were Out: An Intimate Portrait of Mental Illness In An Era of Secrecy,” a searing and surprisingly delightful memoir. Meg spent more than 20 years traveling across the country and writing about America's mental health system for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. As an author, award-winning journalist and professor, Meg has brought in real world experiences from her own childhood, lifetime and career that make this memoir entirely memorable. Find her book on Amazon or where books are sold.

