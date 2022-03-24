Watch
Where to Start With Your Remodeling Ideas

Home Path Remodeling
Posted at 9:52 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 10:52:01-04

Have some ideas about changing up your home but don't know where to start?
Home Path Remodeling is a full-service Design/Build residential remodeling company. We specialize in the design and remodeling of Kitchens, Additions, Lower Levels, and Bathrooms. We have in-house design experts and will take a homeowner’s ideas from design through project completion. Today we are joined by Kevin Anundson. Kevin is a Master Certified Remodeler and Professional engineer. He can help step you through your ideas for remodeling. He offers Free In-home Consultations. Give Kevin a call
(262)239-6552

