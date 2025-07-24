Where Nature Meets Healing

Susan Rabe and Keith Stachowiak join The Blend to chat about The Conservancy, a 36-acre sanctuary featuring healing gardens, woodland and wetland paths, a chapel in the woods, and a glacier lake, which is expanding with a new Welcome Center. Originally founded to support cancer patients and their families, the organization now serves the wider community’s emotional, physical, and spiritual needs through monthly programs and open access to nature.

Join their upcoming event, The Harvest Gala, Saturday, September 6, at The Legend at Merrill Hills.

For more information, visit The Conservancy.