Where is your next trip?

Chase United is inspiring us to get ready to travel again.

After a year of being home-bound and the same daily routines, Chase and United Airlines want to spark some inspiration for consumers to pursue new and spontaneous experiences through travel when they are ready. To celebrate the launch of the new United Quest CardSM, they will share the rewards that travel enthusiasts can earn with the Quest Card and how to pursue spontaneous travel. Luc Bondar is the Vice President of Marketing & Loyalty, and the President, MileagePlus at United Airlines. He is responsible for United’s brand, consumer marketing and consumer product and oversees United’s consumer loyalty programs. He joins us today to give us some inspiration on planning travel.