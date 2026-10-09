When Worry Takes Over: Recognizing the Signs of Anxiety and OCD

Anxiety and OCD can affect much more than how someone feels. They can interfere with school, work, relationships, routines and everyday activities. Katie Torres, LCSW, MSW, Director of the Center of Excellence at Compass Health Center, shares how to recognize when worry or compulsive behaviors have moved beyond everyday stress, including signs that are often overlooked in children, teens and adults. Compass Health Center provides specialized in-person and virtual mental health care for anxiety, OCD, trauma, depression, school refusal and more, with programs tailored to different ages and stages of life. Individuals and families can also receive a free, confidential mental health assessment to help determine the right level of care without the wait. Compass Health Center works with all commercial insurance plans.

Call Compass Health Center today at 262-624-1091or visit Mental Health Services | Brookfield | Wisconsin | Compass Health Center to learn more and take the first step toward support.