When the Vibes Are Off, Stop Forcing the Connection

Have you ever worked overtime trying to win someone’s approval, only to feel drained afterward? Psychologist and communication expert Dr. Nicole Eull says it may be time to stop chasing connections that simply aren’t clicking.

She explains why people often mistake “hard to get” for high value and how matching another person’s energy can protect emotional well-being. Her “Reciprocated Energy” rule encourages people to notice who reaches out, makes room for them and leaves them feeling supported. The goal is simple: invest where you are celebrated, not merely tolerated. Learn more about building healthier personal and professional relationships at DocNicole.com