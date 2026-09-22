When the Teacher Becomes the Student

More than 45 years after encouraging her eighth-grade student through her first public speaking experience, Kathy is now the teacher and learning from Stacey Roberts. Struggling with fatigue, weight loss challenges, and hip and leg pain, Kathy turned to New You Health and Wellness for help before her daughter’s upcoming wedding. Through a personalized plan that included food-sensitivity testing, nutrition changes, customized exercise, SoftWave therapy, and hands-on treatment, Kathy has lost more than 35 pounds and is feeling energized and confident again. Stacey and Kathy share their remarkable full-circle story while highlighting New You’s individualized approach to sustainable fat loss, pain relief, and wellness, just in time for the holiday season.

FREE consultation ($150 value) to determine whether our New Way to Fat Loss by New You program is right for you. Start now and find out how others have lost 20, 30 and 40+ pounds with New You. This is the perfect time to feel healthier, stronger, and more confident for the holidays. Call to schedule your complimentary consultation and see if you are a good candidate for New Way to Fat Loss by New You. 414-299-8121

