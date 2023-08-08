When The Hibiscus Falls: Stories of Filipinos, Filipino American women, and their ancestors.

Author M. Evelina Galang and Joy Bach join us to talk about her book "When The Hibiscus Falls," a collection seventeen short stories that travel into the lives of Filipinos, Filipino American women and their ancestors.

Moving from small Philippine villages of the past to the hurricane-beaten coast of near-future Florida, When the Hibiscus Falls examines the triumphs and sorrows that connect generations of women. Daughters, sisters, mothers, aunties, cousins, and lolas commune with their ancestors and their descendants, mourning what is lost when an older generation dies, celebrating what is gained when we safeguard their legacy for those who come after us. Featuring figures familiar from M. Evelina Galang’s other acclaimed and richly imagined novels and stories, "When the Hibiscus Falls" dwells within the complexity of family, community, and Filipino American identity. Each story is an offering, a bloom that unfurls its petals and holds space in the sun.

