When The College Kids Come Home

You've counted the days until your college kid comes home for the holidays. Then reality sets in. What you expect and what they expect can be vastly different.
Amy Schmidt, Award winning podcast host, best selling author, motivational speaker and TEDx speaker - founder of brands Fear-lessly Facing Fifty and Meant For More will guide us through how to act and react. Most kids are home for weeks, so have conversations about curfews, family time and rules.
Ease into gatherings and let your kid sleep!
Posted at 11:13 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 12:13:55-05
