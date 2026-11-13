When Teen Moodiness May Be a Sign of Something More

Changes in mood, sleep, appetite or behavior can be part of the teenage years, but they can also signal a more serious mental health concern. Bradley Erickson, MD, Medical Director at Compass Health Center, shares warning signs parents shouldn’t overlook, from anxiety and depression to social withdrawal and self-harm, and offers guidance for starting supportive conversations without making teens feel pressured. He’ll also explain when additional treatment may be needed and how different levels of care can help. Compass Health Center provides specialized in-person and virtual mental health care for children, teens, young adults and adults, including free, confidential assessments to help families determine the right level of care without the wait.

Commercial insurance is accepted. Families can learn more at Specialized Mental Health Care, Without the Wait | Compass Health Center or call (262) 624-1091.