When Snoring and Sleep Apnea Impact Your Life

The thought of dozing off when you’re stopped at a red traffic light is scary – but that was a normal occurrence for Rachel, a sleep apnea sufferer. Sadly there are thousands of people just like Rachel living their daily life in a fog of frustration because they don’t know why they are so tired or they haven’t been properly treated for this serious disease. Today we have Rachel here along with ADVENT CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula, to share her story and how she put her fatigue and frustration to bed for good. Dr. Madan Kandula is a Board Certified Otolaryngologist, Sleep and Sinus Surgeon. ADVENT serves a large area with 5 locations.

