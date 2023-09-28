When Dieting and Exercise Are Not Enough

Everyone says that diet and exercise are the only solution to losing unwanted fat, but that simply isn't the case! On the show is Dr. Patrick Basille and Rimas Sindrys, a real patient of Dr. Basille's, to talk about CoolSculpting Elite.

CoolSculpting is a noninvasive treatment that gives patients real results! Eliminating the unwanted body fat is a goal many people have, and this treatment is a great way to do so. Focusing in nine FDA-cleared areas, those who come to Dr. Basille are able to achieve their desired body contouring goals.

