When Chronic Symptoms Persist, Looking Deeper May Matter

For people living with ongoing or complex symptoms, understanding the bigger picture can be an important part of care. ProVita Wellness Clinic in Brookfield takes a functional and integrative medicine approach, combining conventional medical training with a broader look at factors that may contribute to a patient’s health concerns. Founder and family nurse practitioner Crystal Dillett works with patients facing concerns ranging from hormone and digestive issues to chronic fatigue, inflammation, mold-related illness, Lyme disease, POTS and dysautonomia. Care is individualized and may incorporate supportive services such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy, IV and ozone therapy, red light therapy, SomaYoga, stress and resilience coaching, nutrition services and more.

Learn more about the clinic and its approach at Functional Medicine | Provita Wellness.