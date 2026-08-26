When an Accident Turns Life Upside Down, Knowing Your Rights Matters

Many people know this law firm for its work helping veterans secure disability benefits, but now it's expanding its services to help individuals facing a different kind of challenge: recovering after a serious injury.

James Brzezinski and attorney Jason Richard join us to discuss the launch of a new personal injury practice serving those injured in car and truck accidents, slip and falls, dog bites, product liability cases, and other incidents caused by negligence.

The conversation explores what happens after an injury, how personal injury claims work in Wisconsin, and what clients can expect throughout the legal process. They also address common questions about attorney fees, settlements, and whether most cases ever need to go to trial.

For more information or assistance with a personal injury claim, visit their website or stop by the new Milwaukee office at 710 N. Plankinton Ave., Suite 804, Milwaukee, WI 53203.