When a family member passes away, legal and financial responsibilities can quickly feel overwhelming. Attorney Maxx Forti of McLario, Helm, Bertling & Spiegel, S.C. shares a practical roadmap for Wisconsin families.

Start by allowing time to grieve while making funeral arrangements and obtaining death certificates. Next, locate estate planning documents and identify assets such as bank accounts, real estate and investments. Families will then need to determine how assets should transfer, whether through probate, beneficiary designations, a trust or another process.

For legal guidance, visit McLario or call 262-251-4210.