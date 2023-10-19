Watch Now
What's Trending in Performance Wear

Yellow Wood
Just because you are spending time in nature doesn't mean you can't do it in style! Moshe and Debra Katz from Yellow Wood are talking about their outdoor gear boutique is the number one spot for all things fashionable in active wear. Dressing for fall can be tricky, and Yellow Wood wants to help you out. Through layering their adorable pieces, you can find a way to accommodate for the varying temperatures that come throughout the day. It is important to stay comfortable when being active outdoors, so their shop is full of pieces that will help you do just that. Located at 401 E. Silver Spring Dr. in Whitefish Bay, they are offering 20% off of purchases $200 or more if you mention the Morning Blend this weekend only, October 19th to the 21st! Otherwise visit their online store yellowwoodgear.com and on Facebook and Instagram at @yellowwoodgear.
Posted at 11:04 AM, Oct 19, 2023
