What's Trending in Fashion this Fall?

Marisa Schmitz, owner of Boho Luxe boutique, joins us to discuss some trending fall outfits that can be perfect for a workday or a cozy night in. Boho Luxe just launched two new collections, The Back to Business collection and their Cozy Collection. Both are available in store and online and are perfect for the crisp autumn weather. Boho Luxe also does in home parties and and has some pop-up events coming soon as well. Don't forget to shop Boho Luxe's sale rack for some great deals, too!

Boho Luxe Boutique is offering free Shipping over $100, no code needed. Shop online at shopboholuxeboutique.com.

