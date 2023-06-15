What's new at Potawatomi?

CEO and general manager of the Potawatomi Casino Hotel Dominic Ortiz joins us live to update us on all things Potawatomi. Potawatomi is the place to be this summer. You can look forward to new restaurants, sports betting and a KISS concert! Today Potawatomi is having a hiring event for one of its new restaurant Rock and Brews. The event is being held at the American Family Field Tailgate Haus and will take place from 10 am to 4 pm. Don't miss out on everything Potawatomi has to offer, so click here to learn more.