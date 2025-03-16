What's For Dinner? Mediterranean Meatball Pita Sandwiches

This Greek Pita sandwich is a delicious combination of Jones All Natural No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) Chicken or Pork Meatballs, homemade tzatziki sauce and a simple Greek Chopped Salad that’s perfect as the weather warms ups. If you haven’t tried them yet, the meatballs are fully cooked, gluten-free certified, and free of the Big 9 Allergens as well as any fillers, binders or breadcrumbs. The pork meatballs are made from only 5 ingredients, while the chicken meatballs, with a few more spices, only have 7. Nearly all other meatballs in the market today contain either soy, milk, cheese or all three.

Like Jones Sausage that are frozen for freshness, Jones Meatballs are found in the grocer's freezer section in 18-ounce (pork) and 16-ounce (chicken) packages. Here are the ingredients needed to make this delicious sandwich for dinner or lunch too:

Tzatziki Sauce Ingredients:

1 cup Greek Yogurt

½ cup diced cucumber

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon dried dill

½ teaspoon garlic salt

Black pepper

Salad Ingredients

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups diced cucumbers

2 cups diced tomatoes

½ cup feta cheese

1/3 cup kalamata olives

¼ cup fresh dill

Sandwich Ingredients

1 package Jones Chicken or Pork Meatballs

4 pita bread pockets.

For the full recipe and more, visit the Jones website here!

➡️ https://www.jonesdairyfarm.com/recipes/mediterranean-meatball-pita-sandwiches/

