Jones Boneless Uncured Half Hams are the perfect size to treat your family to glazed ham. Made from the leanest cuts of fresh pork, these hams contain no fillers, binders, ground trimmings, nitrites or nitrates. They’re also naturally smoked and certified gluten-free. Make with your favorite ham glaze or try this Orange Honey glaze.

https://www.jonesdairyfarm.com/recipes/orange-honey-glazed-ham/