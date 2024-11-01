What's For Dinner? Classic Sausage Stuffing

Stuffing and the holidays go hand in hand and this Classic Sausage Stuffing recipe is special because it spotlights Jones All Natural Pork Sausage Roll. It’s made from an original Jones family recipe with only 3 ingredients, extremely versatile and offers traditional sausage flavor your family will savor. Everyone loves stuffing and this recipe is delicious and simple to make.

https://www.jonesdairyfarm.com/recipes/sausage-stuffing/ [jonesdairyfarm.com]

