We answer that age-old question... What's for Dinner? This week, Molly has a warm dessert made with fresh and delicious berries! Enjoy this simple recipe Warm Blueberry Cobbler! For more information and this complete recipe, check out SentryFoods.com.
What's for Dinner? - Warm Blueberry Cobbler
Molly is Cooking with Sentry Foods!
Posted at 12:00 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 01:00:21-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.