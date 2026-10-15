What's for Dinner? The Grill Dads Have an Answer

Between busy schedules, constant headlines, and the nightly challenge of deciding what's for dinner, many families are experiencing decision fatigue. Enter bestselling authors and grilling experts Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, better known as The Grill Dads.

Partnering with Johnsonville, the duo is sharing simple strategies to take the stress out of mealtime, including easy weeknight recipes, "cook once, eat twice" meal planning, and protein-packed dishes that deliver both flavor and convenience. They're also helping spotlight Johnsonville's partnership with Hunger Free America, including a $100,000 commitment to help combat food insecurity.

This October, during National Sausage Month, the message is simple: spend less time debating dinner and more time enjoying it.

Learn more at Sausage for Dinner, Johnsonville, and Hunger Free America.