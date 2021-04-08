We answer that age-old question... What's for Dinner? This week, Molly has a simple and quick recipe for Chinese that's so good, you'll family will think it's takeout! Heat up the wok for this Quick Beef Stir-Fry! For more information and this complete recipe, check out SentryFoods.com.
What's for Dinner? - Quick Beef Stir-Fry
Molly is Cooking with Sentry Foods!
Posted at 12:00 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 01:00:27-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.