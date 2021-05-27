Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

What's for Dinner? - Fresh Tomato Salsa

Molly is Cooking with Sentry Foods!
Posted at 12:00 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 01:00:59-04

We answer that age-old question... What's for Dinner? This week, Molly is using the freshest produce of the season to create versatile topping. Enjoy the flavors of summer with this Fresh Tomato Salsa! For more information and this complete recipe, check out SentryFoods.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019