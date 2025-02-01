What's For Dinner? Bacon Caesar Salad

What makes Jones Dairy Farm Cherrywood Smoked Bacon so distinctive is that it’s Center Cut and Dry Aged. Center cut is a leaner, meatier section of the pork belly. It retains all the classic flavor but has less fat than standard bacon. The dry aging process helps to naturally remove moisture and create a more concentrated, robust “bacon” flavor. This process takes extra time but we think you’ll agree that it’s worth it.

Here are the ingredients to make this month’s delicious Bacon Caesar Salad with crispy air fried bacon, homemade croutons and a creamy tahini dressing.

Ingredients:

4 slices Jones Dairy Farm Dry Aged Bacon

3 cups ½-inch cubed ciabatta bread (about ¼ loaf)

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

2 medium heads of Romaine lettuce, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Dressing:

¼ cup yogurt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon tahini

½ tablespoon anchovy paste

1 small garlic clove, grated

¼ teaspoon salt

