What's all the buzz about the summer menu at Milwaukee ChopHouse

Morning Blend Correspondent David Caruso joins us alongside Executive Sous Chef Eric Zangara to tell us what all the buzz is all about over at Milwaukee ChopHouse. Eric talks about the summer menu, which includes some honey-infused dishes, and the ChopHouse's rooftop that features bees.

Milwaukee ChopHouse is conveniently located in the heart of downtown, within walking distance of the Wisconsin Center, Milwaukee Theater District, Deer District, making it the perfect destination for date night, a business dinner, happy hour gathering, or any special occasion. It features a contemporary atmosphere with exceptional cuisine, offering the finest steaks, freshest seasonal seafood, and an extensive all wine list delivered by superior service.