What Your Student Can Do To Prep For Tests

Author Chelsey Snyder from Vohra Method joins us today to tell us the top mistakes people make the night before the SAT Test and how to avoid these pitfalls. From having too much sugar to being distracted by how cold it is in the room, Chelsey has a solution for all possible challenges a student may face during the test. Chelsey also has her book "Invitation to the Ivies" coming out this month. She clues students in on what colleges are looking for in an application to help students survive in such a competitive process. For more information, visit online at Vohra Method.