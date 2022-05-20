What Your Nails Say About Your Health

Are you taking good care of your nails? Rare Beauty Brands joins us to discuss what you need to know to keep your nails in tiptop shape. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, 99% of people will experience a nail disorder during their lifetime. Dr. Dana Stern joins us to discuss her easy-to-use Nail Renewal System that utilizes plant-based science to combat brittle, ridged, weak and over-processed nails.

Celebrities and luminaries from all over the world have traveled to Dr. Dana's NYC practice, as she's the only board-certified dermatologist who devotes her entire practice to the diagnosis, treatment, and surgery of the nail. For more information, please visit drdananails.com