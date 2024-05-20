What Your Business Character & Values Say About You and Your Business

Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing, joins the show today to talk about how he's recently seen multiple local small businesses that don’t have the Wisconsin values that they should all be striving for with media reports of taking advantage of consumers, especially the elderly and veterans. Today Tim will talk about 3 simple things you can do to instill a positive business culture around character and values for your business.

