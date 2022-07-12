What You Should Know Before Starting A Business

Meg Schmitz is here with Take The Leap, Franchise Consulting Company. Her job is to help give guidance to someone who's thinking about starting a business and financial planning. Today she talks about topics business owners are talking about with ups and downs of the stock market, whether or not it's a good time to invest in a business, things consumers are spending their money on and more!

Meg is offering a on obligation 30 minute conversation to discuss level of interest and possible direction of owning a business. 847-302-2601. Meg's email is meg@megschmitz.com You can also visit her website.

