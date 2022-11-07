What You Need to Know About Over the Counter Hearing Aids

The holidays are a time to share special moments with loved ones and celebrate those relationships, but if you have hearing loss and are struggling to hear or follow conversations, you may feel disconnected to family and friends this holiday season. Often, the feelings of embarrassment or frustration can cause individuals with hearing loss to stop socializing or participating in events or activities that they used to enjoy. Hearing Life is celebrating the holiday season with the "Love Your Ears. Hear the Magic" holiday campaign accompanied by the second annual "Magic of Giving Back" give back program aimed to help those with hearing loss gain back the joyful sounds of the holiday season. Chief Audiologist at HearingLife, Dr. Leslie Soiles, tells us more about this.