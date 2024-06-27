What to Pack and What to Leave at Home

Author, Speaker and "Mompreneur" Suzette Webb joins the show today to talk about what to pack and what to leave when traveling for 4th of July weekend. Suzette is an accomplished entrepreneur and inspirational author who left the comforts of her corporate job for her miracle nearly twenty years ago and hasn’t looked back. In her second book, Blues to Blessings: Moving from Fearful to Faithful — now an author-narrated audiobook — Suzette guides reader-listeners through her own journey from frustration and uncertainty to personal transformation and fulfillment. She recounts her journey in four transformational phases: from Awareness to Preparation, through Transformation and Service. Each phase unfolds a new cluster of feelings, behaviors, and challenges in her quest to realize her true purpose and a fulfilled life.

For more information about Suzette and her book, visit bluestoblessings.com.