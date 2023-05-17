What To Look For When Adopting A Dog

Lindsey Phenis from Lucky Mutts Rescue is joining us today to tell us what you should be looking for when adopting a dog. Lucky Mutts Rescue's volunteers always make sure that their dogs are matched with the right fit instead of operating on a first come first serve basis. Lindsey says they want their adoptions to be as successful as possible. Lucky Mutts Rescue has a dog meet and greet event on May 27 at Auntie Jennie's Barkery in Greendale. For more information, visit online atLucky Mutts Rescue.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

