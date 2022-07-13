What to Know About Stroke Risk in Young People

Strokes are uncommon in young people under the age of 50, but may be on the rise. Anna Medaris, health correspondent at Insider, joins us to discuss the risk that young people face when it comes to stroke risks and what you need to know. She talked to a family of a 20-year-old basketball player who went to the ER with stroke symptoms, but was sent home with a migraine diagnosis. The next day he returned, seizing, and was given a 3% chance to live. A year later, he can't eat, walk or talk by himself.

