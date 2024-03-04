What to Do With Plants, Flowers, and Shrubs During Crazy Weather

It has been a winter of extreme warm temperatures followed by sudden drops in temperatures. A walk through your landscape and/ or neighborhood may find plants sprouting and a few even blooming! Horticulturist and Gardening Expert Melinda Myers joins the show today to share a few things she I found in her gardens, as well as tips for maintaining your garden during this unpredictable weather!

You can register for Melinda's webinars and events at www.MelindaMyers.com!

March 6, 6:30 p.m. – Free Webinar: Growing Summer Bulbs in Containers

March 7, 7 p.m. – Wauwatosa Public Library: Help Your Landscape Thrive After Winter!

March 13, 6:30 p.m. – Free Webinar: Hydrangea Selection, Pruning & Care

March 14, 6:30 p.m. – Free Webinar: How to Select Rain Garden Plants

March 20, 6:30 p.m. – Free Webinar: Maximize the Beauty and Your Enjoyment Any Small Space

March 23 – REALTORS Home and Garden Show:

Noon - Designing with Four-Season Foliage

2 p.m. - Incorporating Native Plants into the Landscape for You and the Pollinators