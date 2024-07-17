What to Do With Items While Downsizing

When it’s time to begin a new chapter in life that involves a change in residence, or re-organizing your current residence, Smart Moves will take care of the details of the process, so you can focus on the details of living. Melinda Stuart, Owner of Smart Moves, joins the show today to talk about how they offer compassionate moving, organizing, and downsizing services. Smart Moves brings a personal touch to the process while providing an insured and honest service for individuals and families. As members of the National Association of Senior and Specialty Move Managers, Smart Moves abides by the NASMM code of ethics.

Smart Moves is hosting an E-Recycling Drive this Saturday, July 20th. The event will run from 10 AM - 2 PM at 4305 S 108th St., Greenfield, Wisconsin. They also are offering complimentary consultations! Just give them a call at 414-526-5242 or visit their website at smartmoveswi.com.