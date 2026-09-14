What to Do When a Loved One Is Facing a Mental Health Crisis

When someone you love is struggling with their mental health, knowing how to respond can make all the difference. On The Morning Blend, Compass Health Center's Megan Kurdi shares practical guidance for recognizing warning signs, offering support, and helping loved ones access the care they need during a crisis. From learning what not to say to understanding when professional intervention is necessary, viewers will gain valuable tools to navigate difficult situations with compassion and confidence. Compass Health Center provides specialized in-person and virtual mental health care for children, teens, young adults, and adults, along with free, confidential assessments to help families find the right level of care without the wait. Call today or learn more at Compass Health Center.

