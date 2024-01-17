What Should You Expect From A Business Banker?

Financial performance is one of the top concerns for any business, and for a small business it can be integral. If you’re like most small business owners, you likely wear

many hats in order to run your business – including the financial aspects. It’s easy to get overwhelmed when you try to do it all. That’s why a business banker at a

community bank can really be an asset to your small business. Today we have Tom Meyer, Executive Vice President and Director of SBA Lending from Centrust Bank to tell

us how business bankers work with you to make the most of your business.

